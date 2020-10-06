ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania — Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, facing widespread criticism over state limits on public gatherings, loosened coronavirus-related crowd restrictions on Tuesday in a move that will allow more fans at sporting events.

Mr. Wolf called the move “a gradual adjustment to our lives as we learn how we can do things safely,” until a vaccine for the virus is available.

But state officials said any local restrictions on crowd sizes will remain in effect. For example, it’s not clear whether the governor’s action will allow fans at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh on Sunday, when the Steelers host the Philadelphia Eagles.

The order, which goes into effect on Friday, should allow more fans to attend high school football games this weekend, easing a restriction that has been heavily criticized statewide.

Instead of the current limit of 250 people at outdoor events, the new rule allows a venue with occupancy of up to 10,000 people to host a crowd of 20 percent, or a maximum of 2,000 people.

The state Department of Health said venues must enforce 6-foot social distancing requirements, require attendees to wear masks or face coverings, and to implement other safety measures such as timed entry, multiple restrooms and hygiene stations.

“Pennsylvanians must continue to social distance and wear masks as we prepare to fight the virus through the fall and winter,” Gov. Wolf said in Harrisburg. “Regardless of the size of an event or gathering, those things are still imperative to stopping the spread of COVID.”

Senate Republican leaders called it a step in the right direction to allow more people at weddings, funerals and sporting events. But they said the governor should allow communities to decide for themselves whether they can open up further.

“We maintain that these decisions should be entrusted to schools and communities who are best positioned to protect their students and neighbors,” said Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati of Jefferson County and Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman of Centre County. “The governor vetoed legislation that would have achieved that. During these challenging times, Pennsylvanians need clarity and local decision-making power — not more confusion and ever-changing mandates dictated by the governor’s office.”

They said Mr. Wolf “continues to act with sovereign rule instead of working with legislative leaders to protect citizens while moving our economy forward.”

“As we have been saying for months, we remain willing to work with the governor to contain the virus and strengthen our communities. The longer his go-it-alone approach continues, the longer our communities will suffer,” they said in the joint statement.

The governor’s limits of 25 people indoors and 250 outdoors were thrown out by a federal judge, but the U.S. 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated Mr. Wolf’s limits last week while the case is on appeal.

The move also comes after a Democratic state representative was caught on a hot microphone joking with Mr. Wolf last week about how she would keep her mask on during a press conference as a bit of “political theater.”

Rep. Wendy Ullman and Gov. Tom Wolf were discussing the future of the Affordable Care Act and a pending Supreme Court ruling on the healthcare law. The hot mic caught Ms. Ullman and Mr. Wolf commiserating about wearing masks.

“So Wendy, I’m going to take, I’m going to take my mask off when I speak,” Mr. Wolf said.

“I will as well,” Ms. Ullman said. “I’m waiting so that we can do a little political theater, so that it’s on camera.”

Both were laughing as she said it.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.