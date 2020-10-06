The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) and several other high ranking military officials are in quarantine after they were thought to have been exposed to the coronavirus, a senior Pentagon official confirmed today.

In addition to Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, the following senior military officials are also in quarantine, according to a Department of Defense official:

General John Hyten, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff

Admiral Michael Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations

General James McConville, Army Chief of Staff

General Charles Brown, Air Force Chief of Staff

General John Raymond, Chief of Space Operations

General Daniel Hokanson, Chief of the National Guard Bureau

General Paul Nakasone, Commander of U.S. Cyber Command and Director of the National Security Agency

General Gary Thomas, Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps

A Pentagon official said there was not a single meeting where all may have been exposed but at least one was believed to have been inside the Joint Chiefs of Staff conference room, known as “The Tank.”

The military leaders are in quarantine at their homes or other locations. There were no indications any were showing symptoms of COVID-19, officials said.

The Vice Commandant of the Coast Guard, Admiral Charles Ray, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. He was tested after feeling mild symptoms over the weekend, Coast Guard officials said.

Admiral Ray will be quarantining from home.

The Coast Guard is following established COVID-19 policies in accordance with CDC guidelines, including contact tracing. Any Coast Guard personnel that were in close contact will also quarantine, officials said.

“We are aware that Vice Commandant Ray has tested positive for COVID-19 and that he was at the Pentagon last week for meetings with other senior military leaders. Some meeting attendees included other Service Chiefs. We are conducting additional contract tracing and taking appropriate precautions to protect the force and the mission. Out of an abundance of caution, all potential close contacts from these meetings are self-quarantining and have been tested this (Tuesday) morning. No Pentagon contacts have exhibited symptoms and we have no additional positive tests to report at this time.”

Pentagon officials said there is no change to the operational readiness or mission capability of U.S. military forces. Senior leaders are able to remain fully mission capable and perform their duties from an alternative work location.

“The entire Department of Defense wishes Admiral Ray well on his way to a swift recovery,” Mr. Hoffman said.

