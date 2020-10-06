President Trump said Tuesday that negotiations for a coronavirus relief bill will stop until after the election.

The president blamed the collapse on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat, who he said was asking for too much funding for state and local governments.

Nancy Pelosi is asking for $2.4 Trillion Dollars to bailout poorly run, high crime, Democrat States, money that is in no way related to COVID-19. We made a very generous offer of $1.6 Trillion Dollars and, as usual, she is not negotiating in good faith. I am rejecting their… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

…request, and looking to the future of our Country. I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business. I have asked… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

He said he told Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican, to focus on pushing through the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted about 800 points within minutes of the president’s announcement.

