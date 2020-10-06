President Trump said Tuesday that negotiations for a coronavirus relief bill will stop until after the election.
The president blamed the collapse on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat, who he said was asking for too much funding for state and local governments.
He said he told Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican, to focus on pushing through the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted about 800 points within minutes of the president’s announcement.
