President Trump is reporting no symptoms of COVID-19 and is doing “extremely well,” his doctor said Tuesday.

Dr. Sean. P. Conley, in a memo, said the president enjoyed a “restful first night at home” and his vital signs remain stable, with an oxygen saturation level of 95%-97%.

“Overall he continues to do extremely well, I will provide updates as we know more,” Dr. Conley wrote.

Mr. Trump is working from the White House residence after returning late Monday from a three-day stay at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Mr. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the virus late Thursday, making them part of a wide cluster of cases at the White House.

Vice President Mike Pence also released a memo from doctors.

It said the vice president “has remained healthy” and tested negative for the coronavirus in daily antigen tests and intermittent “PCR” tests, which are considered more sensitive.

Mr. Pence traveled Tuesday through Thursday of last week but stayed home on Friday, Saturday and Sunday as a precaution.

The doctors said Mr. Pence is not considered a close contact of the president or other White House cases, given the course of their infections, and does not need to quarantine.

Mr. Pence is set to debate Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris in Utah late Wednesday.

