President Trump said Tuesday he plans to make the second presidential debate in Miami as he continues his battle against the coronavirus from the White House.

“I am looking forward to the debate on the evening of Thursday, October 15th in Miami. It will be great!” he tweeted.

Mr. Trump spent three days at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as he receives world-class treatment for COVID-19. He and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the virus late Thursday.

Mr. Trump is trying to show a warrior spirit against the disease, tweeting Tuesday that he’s “FEELING GREAT!”

The president is also comparing the virus to the flu, a talking point he relied on in February despite privately telling author Bob Woodward the new virus was worse.

“Flu season is coming up! Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine, die from the Flu. Are we going to close down our Country? No, we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with Covid, in most populations far less lethal!!!” he tweeted Tuesday.

The flu typically causes between 12,000 and 60,000 deaths in the U.S. per year. The coronavirus has killed 210,000 and counting so far, and that’s even after much of the country stayed home for six weeks in the spring.

Scientists have said the death rate from the coronavirus is probably about .05% compared to about .01% for the flu.

