Sen. Kamala Harris announced Wednesday during the vice presidential debate that she would always defend a woman’s right to an abortion if a conservative Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade.

Democrats have suggested President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett will vote to overturn the federal constitutional right to an abortion based on her Catholic faith if she is confirmed to the high court, cementing a 6-3 conservative majority.

The Catholic Church teaches that all human life respect should be respected and protected from conception to natural death.

But Ms. Harris said that “I will always fight for a woman’s right to make a decision about her own body.”

Vice President Mike Pence, meanwhile, said Judge Barrett deserves a fair hearing and her faith shouldn’t be a factor.

He noted that during Judge Barrett’s federal appeals court confirmation hearing in 2017, she was criticized for being Catholic by Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, who said the dogma “lives loudly within you.”

“I’m pro-life and I don’t apologize for it,” Mr. Pence said.

Ms. Harris, though, said it is unfair to suggest Democrats are attacking people of faith and noted Mr. Biden is himself a Catholic.

“It’s insulting to suggest that we would knock anyone for their faith,” she said.

