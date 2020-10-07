Sen. Lindsey Graham’s reelection race was deemed a “Toss-Up” on Wednesday by The Cook Political Report with less than a month before the election.

Mr. Graham, who has been in office since 2003, is facing a tough challenge from Democratic challenger Jamie Harrison, a former chairman of the South Carolina Democratic Party.

A Quinnipiac poll from the end of September found the two candidates tied at 48% of support from likely voters.

The two had their first debate on Saturday, where Mr. Graham touted his role in helping to confirm President Trump’s judicial nominees.

As Senate Judiciary Chairman, Mr. Graham is pushing ahead with a quick timeline for Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination. The confirmation hearings are set to start on Oct. 12, and he is aiming to move the issue out of committee by the end of the month.

Mr. Graham is now one of six Republican incumbent senators in that “Toss-Up” category, along with Sens. David Perdue of Georgia, Joni Ernst of Iowa, Susan Collins of Maine, Steve Daines of Montana and Thom Tillis of North Carolina.

Republican Sens. Martha McSally of Arizona and Cory Gardner of Colorado are considered to be in states starting to lean Democratic.

Democratic Sens. Gary Peters of Michigan and Doug Jones of Alabama are also vulnerable, according to The Cook Political Report.

