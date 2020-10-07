TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - A man is in custody in the assault of a federal officer at a Tucson casino last weekend, according to the FBI.
The agency said 50-year-old Richard Guy Wasson Jr. was arrested Saturday at Casino of the Sun.
Wasson is accused of striking a tribal police officer during a fight in the casino’s parking lot.
Authorities said the federal officer is a member of the Pascua Yaqui Police Department.
In the criminal complaint filed in federal court, the FBI said the police officer was investigating a report of a man passing counterfeit cash at the casino.
Wasson allegedly had counterfeit currency in his possession and put up a fight as the officer tried to detain him.
According to the FBI, Wasson pulled a gun from his waistband before the officer fired twice, both shots missing the suspect.
It was unclear Tuesday if Wasson has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.
