TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - A man is in custody in the assault of a federal officer at a Tucson casino last weekend, according to the FBI.

The agency said 50-year-old Richard Guy Wasson Jr. was arrested Saturday at Casino of the Sun.

Wasson is accused of striking a tribal police officer during a fight in the casino’s parking lot.

Authorities said the federal officer is a member of the Pascua Yaqui Police Department.

In the criminal complaint filed in federal court, the FBI said the police officer was investigating a report of a man passing counterfeit cash at the casino.

Wasson allegedly had counterfeit currency in his possession and put up a fight as the officer tried to detain him.

According to the FBI, Wasson pulled a gun from his waistband before the officer fired twice, both shots missing the suspect.

It was unclear Tuesday if Wasson has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.

