Gen. Gary L. Thomas, the assistant commandant of the Marine Corps, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and is now in quarantine, military officials said.

It’s the latest positive test among the top brass of the Pentagon. The Coast Guard’s vice commandant, Adm. Charles Ray, tested positive earlier this week and forced much of the Defense Department’s military leadership into quarantine.

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Brown, Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville and a host of other top officers are among those in quarantine

So far, however, only Adm. Ray and Gen. Thomas are known to have tested positive.

“Today, the Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, General Gary L. Thomas, tested positive for #COVID19. The Marine Corps is following established policies for COVID, per @CDCgov guidelines, to include quarantine and contact tracing,” the Marine Corps said in a statement.

At the Pentagon, officials confirmed that there have been no other positive tests among senior leadership.

“We are aware of General Thomas’ positive test for COVID-19,” chief Pentagon spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement. “At this time we have no additional senior leader positive test results to report. We will continue to follow CDC guidance for self-quarantining and contact tracing.”

The two positive COVID-19 tests among military leaders came just days after President Trump, the commander in chief of the U.S. armed forces, tested positive last Thursday.

