Kimberly Klacik has offered an emphatic campaign message which has once again resonated with the public. She is a young Black woman running for Congress as a Republican in Maryland’s 7th District — a seat once held by the late Rep. Elijah E. Cummings. She lit up the campaign arena in August by issuing a video shot on the streets of Baltimore with a stunning message:

“Democrats don’t want you to see this. They’re scared that I’m exposing what life is like in Democrat-run cities,” Ms. Klacik advised in her debut ad.

The GOP candidate has repeated her success with a new campaign outreach. Ms. Klacik again walks through troubled Baltimore neighborhoods, this time accompanied by a multitude of women of every age and ethnicity.

“Do you care about Black lives? I do. Unlike people who currently run Baltimore, I actually have a plan to make life better for the people here. A broken Baltimore does not have to be our future,” Ms. Klacik advises in the new video — offering her practical solutions for the city, which include bettering the local Solid Waste Bureau, tax credits for those who rehabilitate failing homes, incentives for new businesses and manufacturers, plus school choice for parents and guardians.

“That’s why I’m running for Congress. Because all Black lives matter. Baltimore matters. And Black people don’t have to vote Democrat,” the candidate says in the video, surrounded by dozens of women in a dramatic showdown.

The three-minute presentation was issued by the campaign at the end of September and has since been viewed 2.5 million times on Twitter, 392,000 times on YouTube, 250,000 times on Instagram and 25,000 times on Facebook. Find the video at KimKforCongress.com, under the news and events heading.

Ms. Klacik’s many endorsements include those from President Trump, Sen. Rand Paul and former Maryland Gov. Bob Ehrlich. She has been praised by Fox News anchors Bret Baier and Mark Levin, and been called a “warrior princess for the truth” by analyst Sebastian Gorka.

“I am tempted to move to Baltimore just to campaign for you,” conservative actor James Woods told the candidate in a tweet.

FOX NEWS BOOKS HAS ARRIVED

Fox News has signed a book deal with HarperCollins Publishers, the second-largest book publisher in the world with operations in 17 countries. The new imprint will feature titles from familiar Fox News hosts and anchors, including Pete Hegseth and Shannon Bream.

“With a stable of bestselling authors already on our platforms, Fox News Books will provide our loyal viewers with more of the compelling stories they’ve come to rely on,” says Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox News Media.

Brian Murray, president and CEO of HarperCollins Publishers, describes the new project as “a winning combination for authors, readers, listeners and viewers of Fox News Media everywhere.”

The first arrives Nov. 24 with “Modern Warriors: Real Stories from Real Heroes” by Mr. Hegseth, which showcases highly decorated veterans as they share their war stories, combat moments and why they served. Ms. Bream will author an inspirational book celebrating women of the Bible, ready in the spring of 2021. The network will also produce a companion program on the same subject.

A SECOND AMENDMENT MOMENT

Over one-fifth of Americans who have a gun in their household have added another one since protests against police brutality erupted across the nation in late May says a Rasmussen Reports survey released Wednesday.

The pollster says 43% of U.S. adults currently have a gun in their household, and, of this number, 22% say an additional gun has been purchased since the protests began.

There are nuances in the findings: 54% of gun owners say they feel more safe with a firearm in the house — though that’s down from 61% in a similar survey conducted in February 2018.

“Only seven percent (7%) feel less safe. Thirty-eight percent (38%) think the presence of the gun has no impact on their personal safety. Among those who have added a gun in the last four months, however, 90% feel more safe,” said the analysis.

The poll of 1,000 U.S. adults was conducted Oct. 4-5.

WEARY OF THOSE COVID-19 ADS

AdWeek, a major advertising industry source, now reports that consumers are “burned out” by all those ads about the coronavirus pandemic which appear smarmy or disingenuous.

“In the first months of the pandemic, brands created an onslaught of uplifting ads that mostly delivered a similar message of ‘we’re all in this together, we’re here to support you.’ As the pandemic raged on, consumers have had enough of that messaging,” AdWeek says in a new analysis.

The news organization says the majority of consumers now think these ads are pandering, and few think they are thoughtful.

“So where can brands, desperate for a new message that takes consumers to a happier place, go? How about nostalgia marketing?” asks AdWeek.

“Nostalgia takes us back to the past. It’s familiar and certain, which enables it to fulfill a core psychological need for security,” writes Collette Eccleston, a senior vice president for LRW, a global marketing firm, in an AdWeek essay.

There is strength and value, she says, in “reliving positive memories.”

For the Republican political outreach, that would mean producing a new ads that harken back to the Reagan era, don’t you think?

POLL DU JOUR

• 61% of U.S. adults agree that the U.S. “has not controlled the coronavirus outbreak as much as it could have”; 30% of Republicans and 88% of Democrats agree.

• 37% overall agree the U.S. has controlled the outbreak “as much as it could have”; 68% of Republicans and 11% of Democrats agree.

• 39% of overall agree that the outbreak “has been made a bigger deal than it really is”; 66% of Republicans and 15% of Democrats agree.

• 33% say the approach to the outbreak has been “about right”; 23% of Republicans and 41% of Democrats agree.

• 26% say the outbreak has been “made a smaller dealer than it really is”; 9% of Republicans and 43% of Democrats agree.

Source: A Pew Research Center poll of 9,220 U.S. adults conducted Aug. 31-Sept. 7, and released Wednesday.

• Kindly follow Jennifer Harper on Twitter @HarperBulletin.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.