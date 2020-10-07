Joseph R. Biden says it is a “tragedy” that President Trump is treating his coronavirus diagnosis as a “blessing from God.”

Mr. Biden told reporters the president should be taking the threat more seriously.

“I think it’s a tragedy the president deals with COVID like it is something not to be worried about when already 210,000 people have died,” Mr. Biden, the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee, said.

Mr. Biden was responded to a video Mr. Trump posted online in which he said getting the coronavirus was a “blessing from God” and “blessing in disguise” because it led him to take experimental therapeutics, including Regeneron, that has him feeling “like perfect.”

“So, I think this was a blessing from God that I caught it. This was a blessing in disguise,” he said. “I caught it, I heard about this drug, I said let me take it, it was my suggestion, I said let me take it, and it was incredible the way it worked, incredible, and I think if I didn’t catch it we’d be looking at that like a number of other drugs”

He said, “I want to get to you what I got, and I am going to make it free.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.