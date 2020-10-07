The Justice Department unsealed charges Wednesday against two British members of the Islamic State who were part of a cell that killed four Americans, including aid worker Kayla Mueller in 2015.

Alexanda Kotey, 36, and El Shafee Elsheikh, 32, are each charged with conspiracy to murder U.S. citizens outside the country, conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists and other counts.

They will make their first court appearance in Alexandria, Virginia, later Wednesday afternoon. Both defendants face life in prison if convicted.

The announcement marks a significant step in the nearly five-year legal battle to bring them to justice. It also sets the stage for perhaps the biggest terrorism trial since 2014’s case against the mastermind behind the attack on the diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya.

“These charges are the product of many years of hard work in pursuit of justice for our citizens slain by ISIS,” said Attorney General William P. Barr in a statement. “Although we cannot bring them back, we can and will seek justice for them, their families, and for all Americans.”

Mr. Elsheikh and Mr. Kotey have been held in U.S. military custody since 2019, while the Justice Department negotiated with its British counterparts to part them on trial. The two were captured in Syria in 2018 by Syrian troops.

The department has accused the two of holding hostage and beheading more than two dozen hostages, including American journalists James Foley and Steven Stoloff and U.S. aid workers Peter Kassig and Ms. Mueller.

The defendants have reportedly been involved in the death of more than 27 hostages, including individuals from Japan and Europe. However, the pair are only charged related to the deaths of the four Americans.

Earlier this year, Mr. Elsheikh and Mr. Kotey admitted their involvement in the kidnapping of Ms. Mueller, who was tortured and sexually abused before her murder in Syria.

“Today, we remember the victims, Jim Foley, Steven Sotloff, Peter Kassig, and Kayla Mueller, and their families who are forever affected by these senseless acts of violence,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray. “These families have suffered with the painful loss of their loved ones at the hands of brutal killers.”

The two British terrorists are part of a four-person Islamic State cell dubbed the “Beatles” because of their British accents. One of the members was killed by a U.S. drone strike in 2015 and another member of the cell was captured in Turkey that year. He is now serving a seven-year prison sentence, leaving Mr. Kotey and Mr. Elsheikh the remaining two to face justice.

In August 2014, after the Obama administration began conducting airstrikes against the Islamic State in Iraq, the cell retaliated by posting a graphic video online showing Mr. Foley’s murder.

The cell released a second video less than a month later showing the killing of Mr. Sotloff, while Mr. Kassig was killed a few months later.

The videos were among the most graphic and violent videos posted by the Islamic State.

A fourth American, Ms. Mueller, was held hostage by the cell and repeatedly raped by its leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Mr. Elsheikh and Mr. Kotey had previously denied meeting Ms. Mueller, but later recanted in interview tapes obtained by NBC News.

“She was in a large room, it was dark, and she was alone, and she was very scared,” Mr. Elsheikh said in the tape.

Yet the two remained in legal limbo until August when Attorney General William P. Barr agreed not to pursue the death penalty if the United Kingdom turned over information on the pair.

The United Kingdom Supreme Court ruled earlier this year that it was unlawful for Britain to share information with Washington unless U.S. officials give assurances they will not pursue the death penalty.

Mr. Barr said at the time he was willing to abandon the death penalty because U.S. prosecutors needed “important evidence” in the possession of U.K. authorities.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.