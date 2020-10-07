Sen. Kamala Harris refused to say Wednesday during the vice presidential debate if a Biden administration would pack the Supreme Court with new justices if Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed by the Senate.

Instead, the California Democrat said millions of Americans are already casting ballots so the man who wins the presidential race in November should be able to appoint the next justice to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg last month.

Ms. Harris’ running mate, Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden, also has refused to say if he would add more justices to counter a 6-3 conservative majority on the bench.

They have dodged telling the American people about their plans for the Supreme Court, amid calls from progressives to increase the Supreme Court to 15 justices.

“Your party is openly advocating adding seats to the Supreme Court,” Vice President Mike Pence said to his opponent. “You have refused to answer the question. Joe Biden has refused to answer the question.”

Mr. Pence said the dodging suggests the answer is that they indeed would pack the court.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.