The major parties’ vice presidential candidates took divergent paths when asked about China’s role in the COVID-19 outbreak, one blaming Beijing and the other blaming President Trump.

Vice President Mike Pence said China would pay for unleashing COVID-19 on the world.

“President Trump is not happy about it,” Mr. Pence said. “China and the World Health Organization did not play straight with the American people.”

Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, was asked to describe her “fundamental relationship with China” and whether the U.S. and China are “competitors, adversaries or enemies.”

Ms. Harris pivoted to attack Mr. Trump.

“There’s a weird obsession that President Trump has had with getting rid of whatever accomplishment was achieved by President Obama and Vice President Biden.”

She then accused Mr. Trump and Mr. Pence of eliminating a White House office to monitor pandemics that the Obama administration created and pulling U.S. virology teams out of China.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.