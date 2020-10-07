Sen. Kamala Harris accused President Trump of steering U.S. policy to pay off his creditors.

The senator, speaking during Wednesday’s vice presidential debate, cited reports in the New York Times that Mr. Trump owed more than $400 million to unknown creditors had provided the motivation for every decision in question.

“Just so everyone is clear: when we say in debt, you owe money to somebody and it’d be really good to know who the president of the United States, the commander in chief owes money to,” she said.

Ms. Harris then insinuated that Mr. Trump was determining U.S. policy on that basis.

“The American people have a right to know what is influencing the president and if he is making those decisions in the best interest of the American people, or self-interest,” she said.

The California senator made the accusation during the debate with Vice President Mike Pence in Salt Lake City, Utah.

