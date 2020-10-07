By - Associated Press - Wednesday, October 7, 2020

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A man pleaded guilty in federal court in New Hampshire to robbing a bank of about $700.

Seamus Murphy, 38, entered the People’s United Bank in Derry on Jan. 8 and gave a note to a teller indicating he had a gun and demanding money, according to court documents and statements. The teller gave him the money from a drawer.

Police saw Murphy running to a nearby fast-food business, where they found him and recovered the cash. He was on federal supervised release at the time of the robbery.

Murphy, formerly of Milford, is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 14, 2021.

