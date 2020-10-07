COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) - A Maryland man is charged in connection with a double-shooting at a music video shoot that left one victim with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Howard County police said Tarik Parker Dorsey, 21, of Columbia was arrested Tuesday in Parkville, The Baltimore Sun reported Wednesday. Authorities said Dorsey faces multiple charges, including two counts each of attempted first-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

Police said officers responding to a report of a shooting in Columbia on Saturday discovered two men suffering from gunshot wounds. According to police, a group of people had gathered to shoot a music video when a male suspect opened fire before fleeing the scene. Police said their investigation identified Dorsey as the suspect.

Dorsey is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center. Online records didn’t indicate whether he has an attorney.

