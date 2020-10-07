Michael Hayden, a retired Air Force general who served in senior leadership of the intelligence community under three presidents, endorsed Joe Biden Wednesday in a powerful advertisement slamming President Trump’s character.

In the new ad, published by Republican Voters Against Trump, the former intel chief introduces himself before saying that if Mr. Trump wins a second term, “I don’t know what happens to America.”

“Biden is a good man, Donald Trump is not,” the former CIA and NSA director said.

“President Trump doesn’t care about facts. President Trump doesn’t care about the truth. He doesn’t listen to his experts,” Mr. Hayden said. He then pointed to FBI reports that warn that white nationalism is one of the key threats the U.S. faces today.

“But the president doesn’t want to talk about that,” Mr. Hayden added. “He doesn’t keep the country safe, it’s unbelievable”

The endorsement from Mr. Hayden, who served in the Clinton, George W. Bush and Obama administrations, comes weeks after Mr. Biden received endorsements from nearly 500 former national security experts, including former military officials spanning several administrations.

Mr. Trump last month received an endorsement from more than 200 former national security officials.

In his endorsement, Mr. Hayden predicted that should Mr. Trump win a second term, “I think a lot of alliances will be gone and America will be alone. And that’s a real real problem.”

The retired four-star general said that while he disagrees with some of Mr. Biden’s policies, “that’s not important.”

“What’s important is the United States and I’m supporting Biden.”

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.