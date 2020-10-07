Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday delivered a blistering critique of Joseph R. Biden’s economic vision, warning that the Democratic presidential candidate is poised to raise taxes and enact policies that would cost hundreds of thousands of jobs.

Mr. Pence, in the first and only vice presidential debate with Sen. Kamala Harris, said Mr. Biden’s tax-and-spend approach would be devastating for the nation as it seeks to rebound from the coronavirus.

“America, you just heard Sen. Harris tell you, one Day One Joe Biden is going to raise your taxes,” Mr. Pence said.

Mr. Pence said Mr. Biden plans to repeal the Trump tax cuts and said Mr. Biden wants to “abolish fossil fuels and ban fracking.”

“Joe Biden says democracy is on the ballot, make no mistake about it, Susan, the American economy, the American comeback is on the ballot,” Mr. Pence said. “With four more years of growth and opportunity, with four more years of President Trump, 2021 is going to be the biggest economic year in the history of this country.”

Ms. Harris accused Mr. Pence of peddling falsehoods, pledging that Mr. Biden would not raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000 a year.

“Joe Biden will not end fracking, he has been very clear about that,” she said. “Joe Biden is the one who during the Great Recession, was responsible for the Recovery Act that brought America back, and now the Trump-Pence administration wants to take credit when they rode the coattails of Joe Biden’s success for the economy they had at the beginning of their term.”

Now, she said, the economy is a mess.

