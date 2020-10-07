Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday took an early shot at Democratic presidential candidate Joseph R. Biden for “plagiarizing” the Trump plan for tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

“When I look at their plan that talks about advancing testing, creating new PPE and developing the vaccine, it looks a little bit like plagiarism, which is something Joe Biden knows a little bit about,” he said during the vice presidential debate with Sen. Kamala Harris, held in Salt Lake City.

Allegations of plagiarism have dogged Mr. Biden throughout his long political career, including helping sink his 1988 presidential run when he ripped off a speech from a British politician.

Ms. Harris shot back that Mr. Pence and the Trump administration botched the response to COVID-19 and early on covered up how dangerous it was.

“Whatever the vice president is saying the administration has done, clearly it hasn’t worked when you’re looking at a 210,000 dead bodies in our country, American lives that have been lost, families that are grieving, that loss,” the California Democrat said.

