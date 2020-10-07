Vice President Mike Pence pushed Sen. Kamala Harris on undermining a COVID-19 vaccine during Wednesday’s vice presidential debate in Salt Lake City, suggesting that she is trying to score political points.

“Stop playing politics with people’s lives,” said Mr. Pence, directed at the California Democrat running on the ballot with Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden.

“Your continuous undermining of confidence in a vaccine is unacceptable,” he added.

The vice president’s comments came after Ms. Harris said she would not take a vaccine that came out under the Trump administration if the president tells people to take it — but she would if medical experts recommended it.

“If Dr. Fauci — if the doctors — tell us to take it, I’ll be the first in line,” Ms. Harris said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.