GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky deputy fatally shot a man who approached him in an aggressive manner with a weapon, police said.

The deputy was responding to a domestic dispute in Scott County on Tuesday night and was approached by the man as he arrived, Kentucky State Police said in a statement.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office told WKYT-TV that the deputy told the man to drop the weapon, but he refused.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Stu Jackson told the station that the man “approached the deputy in an incredibly aggressive manner” and the deputy fired multiple shots.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The deputy wasn’t injured.

Authorities didn’t identify the weapon the man had and didn’t release his name or that of the deputy.

No further information was immediately released.

