PLACENTIA, Calif. (AP) - A man killed his two young daughters at their Southern California home and then stabbed himself to death early Wednesday, police said.

The violence was reported shortly before 12:40 a.m. Wednesday in a neighborhood in Placentia, 25 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

Officers found the man lying on a sidewalk and the two girls bleeding inside a house across the street, police Lt. Adam Gloe told The Orange County Register.

All were pronounced dead by paramedics.

Identities were not immediately released.

