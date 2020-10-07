Roughly 90% of Portland rioters in the month of September had charges dropped by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

Interfering with a peace officer, disorderly conduct and rioting charges were abandoned in a group of 213 arrests by Oregon State Police, a local CBS affiliate reported Tuesday.

“Most suspects have had their charges dropped or dismissed, some as soon as the day after their arrest,” the station reported. “As of October 5, charges had been dropped in around 90% of the cases stemming from September’s protest activity.”

Officials with the DA’s office asserted that limited resources demanded they focus on “violent crimes that include property damage, assaultive behavior and actions that create a risk of injury or property destruction during a mass demonstration.”

The station noted recidivists who had four, five, or six arrests to their name involving recent civil unrest.

“The vast majority of people arrested in connection with protests (63%) have been from Portland, according to police,” the station added. “Only around 13% have been from outside of Oregon, according to available data.”

Arrests for some out-of-state residents include New York, Florida, and New Mexico.

One Canadian was also arrested.

