The Russian military on Wednesday delivered a birthday present to President Vladimir Putin, testing a cutting-edge hypersonic cruise missile that the Kremlin claims can travel at nine times the speed of sound and hit targets more than 600 miles away.

Russian Chief of the General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov said the test of the Zircon missile system was conducted on the Admiral Groshkov frigate in the White Sea. The hypersonic weapon hit its target in the Barents Sea, Russian military officials said.

Dramatic footage posted to social media Wednesday seems to show the weapon being launched from a Russian vessel.

“Equipping our armed forces — the army and the navy — with the latest, truly unparalleled weapon systems will certainly ensure the defense capability of our country in the long term,” Mr. Putin said.

The Russian president turned 68 on Wednesday.

Hypersonic weapons, which can travel at five times the speed of sound or faster, are a top priority for the Russian military and for Mr. Putin personally. Russia, China and the U.S. all are racing to lead the world in hypersonic technology, and each nation also is investing in defense systems capable of defeating the lightning-fast weapons.

Wednesday’s launch also comes at a tense moment between Washington and Moscow. Representatives from the two old Cold War foes met in Finland this week to negotiate a replacement or extension of New START, the last arms treaty between Washington and Moscow, which expires in February.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.