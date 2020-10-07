Senate Democrats are pushing the Justice Department for missing material ahead of Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearing next week, claiming she omitted an article representing her stance against abortion.

In a letter to Attorney General William P. Barr on Tuesday, Democratic lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee said Judge Barrett omitted a 2006 open-letter that she had signed onto that criticized women’s reproductive freedoms and Roe v Wade, saying the landmark case that legalized abortion nationally should be overturned.

They say the letter, among other past writings, should have been disclosed in the nominee’s questionnaire she filled out prior to her hearing for the Senate Judiciary Committee to review.

“The failure to disclose the 2006 letter leads to additional questions about other potentially missing materials. The omission also raises concerns that the process of collecting materials […] like the nomination process itself, has been rushed, for no legitimate reason,” the Democrats wrote in their letter.

The lawmakers also are alarmed that while serving as a federal appeals court judge for three years, Judge Barrett has twice upheld restrictions on abortion.

“She would uphold the restrictions that states have imposed — in fact, more than 450 such restrictions over the past decade — on access to abortion and reproductive rights services. There are about seventeen cases that are one step away from consideration in the Supreme Court, ranging from the 15-week abortion ban from Mississippi to waiting periods in Indiana,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Connecticut Democrat.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday the media and Senate Democrats have continued to target President Trump’s high court nominee for her personal religious beliefs as a Catholic, noting one publication criticized Judge Barrett for choosing faith-centered housing as a law student at the University of Notre Dame.

The Kentucky Republican also blasted a Democratic senator for saying the nominee, who currently sits on the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, is unfit to be a justice on the high court because she signed onto a pro-life statement as a private citizen.

“These euphemisms fool no one. United States senators are suggesting that Judge Barrett is too Christian, or the wrong kind of Christian, to be a good judge,” Mr. McConnell said. “These disgraceful attacks only reinforce why it is crucial to confirm judges like Judge Barrett who understand and respect our Constitution, including its protections for all Americans’ religious liberty.”

