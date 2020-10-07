SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with an arson fire at a Scottsdale apartment last week, police said.

They said 35-year-old Jorge Barrera Hernandez was being held on suspicion of endangerment and 17 counts of arson of an occupied structure.

It was unclear Wednesday if Hernandez has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.

Police said several witnesses called 911 around 4:30 p.m. Friday and reported seeing a man later identified as Hernandez allegedly throw an object into a window of an apartment.

The apartment burst into flames, spreading smoke and fire to nearby units.

Arriving officers arrested Hernandez at the scene and evacuated the neighboring apartments.

Police said two officers were taken to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

