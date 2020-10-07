SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A tech worker pleaded guilty in the death of a Utah college student Wednesday, more than a year after her disappearance sparked a large-scale search that ended with the discovery of her charred remains in his backyard.

Ayoola A. Ajayi is expected to be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the death of 23-year-old Mackenzie Lueck. He pleaded guilty to aggravated murder and desecration of a corpse in an agreement with prosecutors that removed the possibility of the death penalty.

Lueck went missing in June 2019, after returning from a trip home to El Segundo, California, for her grandmother’s funeral. Lueck exchanged text messages with Ajayi, 32, and took a Lyft to meet him in a park, apparently willingly, prosecutors have said. Her phone was turned off a minute after the last text and never turned back on, charges state.

Ajayi planned the slaying before the meeting at the park, he acknowledged Wednesday in court. When they returned to his Salt Lake City home, he tied her up and began to choke her. She tried to stop him, but instead he put a belt around her neck, pushed her onto her stomach and strangled her, his attorney said.

He then burned her body and buried it in his backyard, defense attorney Neal Hamilton said. When detectives came to his door, he dug her up and buried her in a shallow grave in a canyon nearly 100 miles (161 kilometers) north of Salt Lake City.

The search for Lueck went on for nearly two weeks before some of her remains were discovered in Ajayi’s backyard and he was arrested. He later revealed the location of her body in Logan Canyon, where she was found with her arms bound behind her.

Ajayi was an information technology worker who had stints with high-profile companies and was briefly in the Army National Guard.

Authorities have not discussed a motive for the killing or how they knew each other. Ajayi said little at Wednesday’s hearing, where he appeared in an orange jail jumpsuit, glasses and blue surgical mask.

Prosecutors dropped two charges, aggravated kidnapping and obstructing justice, in exchange for his pleas in Luek’s death.

A native of Nigeria, Ajayi held a green card that allows him to legally work and live in the U.S., prosecutors have said.

Lueck has been remembered as a bubbly, nurturing person. She was a member of a sorority and a part-time senior at the University of Utah studying kinesiology and pre-nursing.

