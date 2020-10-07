President Trump has been symptom-free for a full day and without a fever for four, his doctor said Wednesday.

The president’s blood labs also showed antibodies to the coronavirus for the first time, Dr. Sean P. Conley said in a memo.

“The president this morning says, ‘I feel great!’” Dr. Conley wrote.

The doctor said Mr. Trump’s oxygen levels and respiratory rate are normal, too, so he hasn’t required supplemental oxygen since the weekend.

Mr. Trump is spending another day in seclusion to recover from the virus that has killed over 210,000 people in the U.S.

He returned to the White House residence from a three-day hospital stay on Monday, after testing positive for the virus late Thursday.

While out of view, he is using his Twitter thumbs to complain about the media and the probe into his 2016 campaign. At one point Wednesday, he thanked a supporter who said wrote she would “wade through a sea of COVID infested water” to vote for him on Nov. 3.

Mr. Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, said Wednesday the president “continues to work” from the residence.

“We’ve got a number of safety protocols with full [personal protective equipment] — masks, goggles and the like — for any direct interaction with the president in those areas,” Mr. Meadows said. “He’s in very good health, we’re pleased with his progress.”

He also said the White House is working on ways to protect employees in case the president returns to the Oval Office, such as ensuring ventilation to allow for the dilution of any virus particles.

“He wanted to go to the Oval yesterday,” Mr. Meadows said.

Mr. Meadows said the White House is trying to track down the source of infections on its campus and that it is unlikely that all cases are related to a Sept. 26 event in the Rose Garden to introduce Mr. Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court, Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

