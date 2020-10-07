President Trump on Wednesday weighed in on the only vice presidential debate Wednesday, cheering on his right-hand man Vice President Mike Pence and dubbing Democratic rival Sen. Kamala Harris a “gaffe machine.”

“Mike Pence is doing GREAT!” Mr. Trump said on Twitter. “She is a gaffe machine.”

Mr. Trump is hoping that Mr. Pence can help him seize the momentum in the 2020 presidential race. Polls show he is trailing Democratic rival Joseph R. Biden nationally and in a number of battleground states.

