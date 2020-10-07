WINNERS
Mike Pence — Didn’t flinch under a prosecutorial glare. Made a pointed
case for the Trump record.
Harris-splaining — Replaces mansplaining in the lexicon of condescension.
Susan Page — Concise questions. Strict time keeping. Better behaved candidates than Chris Wallace had, but still outshines him on the rules: “I’m here to enforce them.”
Plexiglass — From 7-Eleven to the debate stage in the course of a week.
Commission on Presidential Debates — Mask mandate. Supersized social distance. Shows coronavirus can’t stop a debate.
LOSERS
Supreme Court packing — Kamala Harris won’t answer the question either.
Mike Pence’s eye — Whether bloodshot or pink eye, it fuels speculation he’s got the COVID.
Mike Pence’s hair — Fly bait.
Kamala Harris’s laugh — Fly bait.
President Trump — Mike Pence looked more presidential than his boss.
Mitt Romney — The 2012 GOP presidential nominee doesn’t get a shout in his home state of Utah.
