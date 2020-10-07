WINNERS

Mike Pence — Didn’t flinch under a prosecutorial glare. Made a pointed

case for the Trump record.

Harris-splaining — Replaces mansplaining in the lexicon of condescension.

Susan Page — Concise questions. Strict time keeping. Better behaved candidates than Chris Wallace had, but still outshines him on the rules: “I’m here to enforce them.”

Plexiglass — From 7-Eleven to the debate stage in the course of a week.

Commission on Presidential Debates — Mask mandate. Supersized social distance. Shows coronavirus can’t stop a debate.

LOSERS

Supreme Court packing — Kamala Harris won’t answer the question either.

Mike Pence’s eye — Whether bloodshot or pink eye, it fuels speculation he’s got the COVID.

Mike Pence’s hair — Fly bait.

Kamala Harris’s laugh — Fly bait.

President Trump — Mike Pence looked more presidential than his boss.

Mitt Romney — The 2012 GOP presidential nominee doesn’t get a shout in his home state of Utah.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.