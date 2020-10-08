SALEM CITY, N.J. (AP) - Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting in southern New Jersey early Thursday that left two men dead and a woman injured.

The shooting occurred in a home on Thompson Street, Police Chief John Pelura III posted on Facebook.

According to Pelura, authorities have identified a suspect and the investigation was ongoing in cooperation with the county prosecutor’s office and state police.

No arrests have been made.

The woman was treated and released for the injuries she sustained, NJ.com reported.

No names have been released.

