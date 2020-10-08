Senate Democrats targeted Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett’s record on the Second Amendment Thursday, saying she would make the country less safe by shooting down common-sense gun control laws if confirmed to the high court.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, who sits on the Judiciary Committee, said President Trump’s nominee has an “extremist, hard-right view of the Second Amendment,” arguing she would oppose universal background checks.

The Connecticut Democrat pointed to a dissent Judge Barrett authored while sitting on the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a case brought by a non-violent felon who challenged a law removing his ability to possess a firearm.

Rickey Kanter, the plaintiff, had been convicted of mail fraud, a non-violent crime, and served his time and paid his fines. But as a result of the conviction, he could not own a firearm based on both Wisconsin and federal laws that take away gun ownership rights from people convicted of a crime that requires more than one-year imprisonment. Though, the statute does allow for some exceptions like petitioning the attorney general to have the right restored.

Kanter claimed the law violated his Second Amendment right, but a three-judge panel on the 7th Circuit sided with the government in a 2-1 ruling, saying there was an interest in preventing gun violence.

But Judge Barrett disagreed with her colleagues, both of whom are Reagan appointees, arguing in a dissent that the founders did not strip ex-felons of the right to own firearms.

“History is consistent with common sense: it demonstrates that legislatures have the power to prohibit dangerous people from possessing guns. But that power extends only to people who are dangerous,” Judge Barrett wrote. “In 1791— and for well more than a century afterward — legislatures disqualified categories of people from the right to bear arms only when they judged that doing so was necessary to protect the public safety.”

Mr. Blumenthal said Judge Barrett’s position is more extreme than her mentor, the late Justice Antonin Scalia, who authored District of Columbia v. Heller, which upheld the right to keep and bear arms — but acknowledged that right is not unlimited.

“She would go much farther than her mentor Justice Scalia did in striking down common sense measures,” Mr. Blumenthal said. “We need to make sure Amy Coney Barrett is shown for what she is.”

Mike Davis, president of the Article III Project which backs Mr. Trump’s judicial nominees, defended Judge Barrett, saying she will guard American’s constitutional rights — including the Second Amendment right so individuals can protect their families.

He took a swipe at Mr. Blumenthal — and other “limousine liberals” — saying they have the luxury of armed protection, which everyday Americans are not afforded.

“Judge Barrett ruled that like any other constitutional right, states must have a compelling reason to deprive nonviolent felons of owning firearms,” Mr. Davis said.

