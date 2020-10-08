The Israeli parliament is expected to ratify diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates next week, marking a significant step toward peace in the Middle East.

The U.S. last month facilitated the signing of the Abraham Accords, formalizing historic agreements with Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to normalize their diplomatic relations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that he will present the accords to the country’s parliament this Monday, Reuters reported.

He said he expects to receive ratification from both the cabinet and parliament for the pact, which is the first of its kind in more than a generation.

Under the agreement, the three countries agreed to exchange embassies and ambassadors and to cooperate on a broad range of trade, education and health care issues.

Israel also agreed to suspend its annexation of territory in the West Bank for an undisclosed period.

