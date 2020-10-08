Joseph R. Biden said he will be happy to come clean about whether he supports packing the Supreme Court — that is, after the election.

Speaking to reporters in Arizona, the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee said the focus on packing the court is shifting needed attention away from President Trump’s rush to fill an opening on the high court before voters get their say in the election.

“You will know my opinion on court-packing when the election is over,” Mr. Biden said. “It is a great question and I don’t blame you for asking but you know the moment I answer that question the headline in every one of your papers will be about that.”

Mr. Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris have repeatedly refused to say whether they would pack the court with new justice if Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed as the replacement for late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a liberal icon.

Vice President Mike Pence, campaigning in Arizona, said it is clear where Mr. Biden and Mrs. Harris stand on the issue.

“If you didn’t figure it out last night, I will tip you off — they want to pack the Supreme Court,” Mr. Pence said.

Mr. Biden said the focus should be on Mr. Trump’s push to fill the seat when early voting has already started.

“There has never been a court appointment once an election has begun,” Mr. Biden said. “They are denying the American people the one shot they have under constitutional law to be able to have their input.”

Steve Guest, rapid response director for the Republican National Committee, said Mr. Biden’s comments ring hollow.

“The American people deserve a straight answer from Joe Biden about packing the court, not this malarkey,” Mr. Guest said.

