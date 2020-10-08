Chinese censors briefly took Wednesday’s vice presidential debate off the air while Vice President Mike Pence criticized Beijing’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nathan VanderKlippe, a Beijing correspondent for Canada’s Globe and Mail newspaper, reported Wednesday night that the debate cut out for nearly three minutes on CNN in China, which is typically restricted to some hotels and residential compounds but not in most homes.

Earlier Wednesday, Mr. Trump blamed China for the pandemic and said it will have to “pay a big price” for what it’s “done to the world.” During the debate, moderator Susan Page used the president’s comments to ask Mr. Pence whether China is a “competitor,” “adversary” or “enemy.”

That’s when CNN in China reportedly cut to a color bar screen with the words: “NO SIGNAL, PLEASE STAND BY.”

According to Mr. VanderKlippe, the message remained in place while Mr. Pence promised “to hold China accountable for what they did.”

“China is to blame for the coronavirus,” the vice president said. “And President Trump is not happy about it. He’s made that very clear. He made it clear again today. China and the World Health Organization did not play straight with the American people. They did not let our personnel into China to get information on the coronavirus until the middle of February. … We want to improve the relationship, but we’re going to level the playing field and we’re going to hold China accountable for what they did to America with the coronavirus.”

The video feed returned after Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, was asked the same question, Mr. VanderKlippe reported.

“Susan, the Trump administration’s perspective, and approach to China has resulted in the loss of American lives, American jobs and America’s standing,” the senator responded.

“There was a team of disease experts that President Obama and Vice President Biden dispatched to China to monitor what is now predictable and what might happen. They pulled them out. We now are looking at 210,000 Americans who have lost their lives,” she said.

China censored Pence’s comments on China. Signal returned when Harris began talking again. pic.twitter.com/0VEMAqDA95 — Nathan VanderKlippe (@nvanderklippe) October 8, 2020

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.