President Trump will hold a campaign rally on Oct. 15 instead of participating in a virtual debate with Democratic rival Joseph R. Biden, his campaign officials said Thursday.

“We’ll pass on this sad excuse to bail out Joe Biden and do a rally instead,” said Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien.

The president said earlier Thursday he wasn’t interested in taking part in a virtual debate. The Commission on Presidential Debates said it was moving the second debate to a virtual event after Mr. Trump contracted COVID-19.

“The president is not interested in holding a virtual debate, and instead he will hold a rally,” said Trump campaign spokeswoman Erin Perrine on Fox Business.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.