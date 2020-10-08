President Trump said on Thursday that stimulus talks with congressional Democrats are back on, two days after he shut down negotiations until after the election.

“I shut down talks two days ago because they weren’t working out. Now they are starting to work out,” Mr. Trump told Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business. “We’re starting to have some very productive talks.”

He said he called off the negotiations over aid for airlines, unemployed workers and struggling businesses on Tuesday because “I didn’t want to waste time.”

“But in any event, we got back — both sides very capable — we got back, we started talking again,” the president said. “And we’re talking about airlines, and we’re talking about a bigger deal than airlines. We’re talking about a deal with $1,200 [direct payments] per person, we’re talking about other things.”

U.S. stock futures rose slightly in premarket trading after Mr. Trump’s comments.

Drew Hammill, a senior aide to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, said Wednesday night that Mrs. Pelosi spoke by phone with Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin for about 20 minutes on a standalone bill for airlines. He said they agreed to talk again on Thursday.

• Gabriella Muñoz contributed to this report.

