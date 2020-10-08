The FBI says it thwarted a plot to kidnap and kill Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, according to court documents unsealed Thursday.

In an affidavit, an FBI agent said members of a Michigan militia had planned to assassinate Ms. Whitmer, a Democrat, and overthrow the government. The militia was not identified in the court filing.

“Several members talked about murdering ‘tyrants’ or ‘taking’ a sitting governor,’” the agent wrote. “The group decided they needed to increase their numbers and encouraged either other to talk to their neighbors and spread their message.”

The Detroit News first reported the affidavit, which was filed in a Michigan federal court.

The affidavit was filed within hours of an FBI team raiding a home in Hartland Township on Wednesday and amid an ongoing investigation into a Detroit man killed during a shootout with FBI agents, the paper said.

At least six people were named in the affidavit, which details probable cause for criminal charges. It is not clear if any of the men have been charged with a crime.

One of the men identified, Ty Garbin, 24, was the individual whose home was raided on Wednesday, according to The News.

The affidavit did not list ages or hometowns for the other five other individuals. They are Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta.

In June, Mr. Croft and 13 others from multiple states met in Dublin, Ohio, a suburb of Columbus, to discuss overthrowing the government, according to the affidavit.

A confidential FBI source attended the meeting, according to the affidavit.

“The group talked about creating a society that followed the U.S. Bill of Rights and where they could be self-sufficient,” the FBI agent wrote. “They discussed different ways of achieving this goal from peaceful endeavors to violent actions. At one point, several members talked about state governments they believed were violating the U.S. Constitution, including the government of Michigan and Governor Gretchen Whitmer.”

“As part of that recruitment effort, Fox reached out a Michigan-based militia group,” the agent wrote.

The FBI had been investigating the militia since March after a local police department learned its members were trying to obtain personal information, including addresses of local law enforcement officers, according to the court filing.

“At the time, the FBI interviewed a member of the militia group who was concerned about the group’s plan to target and kill police officers and that person agreed to become a [confidential source],” the agent wrote.

In June, Mr. Fox posted a Facebook video blasting Ms. Whitmer’s COVID-19 restrictions, complaining that gyms were closed, the court document revealed.

“Fox referred to Gov. Whitmer as ‘this tyrant b—’ and stated ‘I don’t know, boys, we gotta do something,’” the agent wrote. “You guys link with me on our other location system, give me some ideas of what we can do.”

