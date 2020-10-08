Like many other large scale events, the annual Western Conservative Summit is virtual this year. This significant event in past decades has been the largest in-person gathering of conservatives in the western states. This year it could pull in a record audience, live audience or not. The online event on Saturday features 22 high-profile, outspoken conservatives — including Ben Shapiro, Dennis Prager, Charlie Kirk, Richard Grenell, Mike Huckabee and Republicans Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Louie Gohmert. The summit also includes workshops from both the Heritage Foundation and the Judicial Crisis Networks, plus a speech contest featuring young conservatives. For the first time in its 30-year history, the event is free, but requires registration.

It also marks the world premiere of “America! America! God Shed his Grace on Thee,” a documentary hosted by conservative actor and filmmaker Nick Searcy that emphasizes the importance of God and the Bible in shaping America.

The film features exclusive commentary from Mr. Shapiro, Mr. Cruz and Mr. Prager, along with Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, among many others.

“The death of religion in America is the death of America as we know it,” Mr. Prager says in the film.

It also features host and pointman Mr. Searcy attempting to call House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Mitt Romney while standing outside the Capitol.

“I’m calling for Sen. Romney. I’d like to speak to the old Sen. Romney. I don’t really like the new one,” Mr. Searcy tells whoever is on the other line.

Of special note: The film also showcases the late Herman Cain in his final public interview.

“I believe in prayer, because I believe prayer can save this country,” Mr. Cain says in this thoughtful conversation — which includes his own sung rendition of “America the Beautiful.” See a video clip here.

It is indeed an uplifting but cheerful moment to watch.

Things get underway Saturday online at 10 a.m. Mountain — yes that is Mountain Time. The film is first up in the schedule, by the way. Find everything at CCU.edu/centennial/western-conservative-summit.

BIDEN’S NETWORKS

Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden has the liberal media on his side at all times.

“TV networks are airing free infomercials to help Joe Biden, then pretend, absurdly, that they are being even-handed. ABC, CNN and NBC call them town halls. NBC this week even tried to fraudulently pass off blatant Biden backers as neutral, uncommitted voters,” complains a New York Post editorial that says Mr. Biden benefits from “a volley of softballs and loaded, anti-Trump questions” whenever he appears at one of these televised events.

“Clearly, left-leaning outlets are terrified of putting Biden on the spot with real questions,” the Post said, citing ABC, NBC and CNN in particular.

“If Joe Biden is to lead the nation, Americans should know where he stands before voting. Networks do the nation a major disservice by defrauding viewers — and not putting Biden to the test,” the editorial concludes.

A MESSAGE TO ‘DR. PELOSI’

One physician has advice for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has publicly speculated that steroids used as part of President Trump’s treatment for COVID-19 somehow clouded his judgment — this after the president rejected a $2.4 billion coronavirus relief package which he believes is simply a bail-out for “poorly run” Democrat-run states.”

Dr. Marc Siegel, a clinical professor of medicine at New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine and a Fox News analyst, has a message for Mr. Trump’s outspoken critic.

“To Speaker Pelosi, who is not a physician, I wish she would stop pontificating on the president’s health given that not only isn’t she a physician, but she hasn’t seen his chart,” Dr. Siegel told prime-time Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Thursday.

FOXIFIED

The vice presidential debate may have come and gone, but it set a record for Fox News. The network’s coverage of the bout between Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic Sen. Kamala D. Harris attracted 11.3 million viewers, setting a record for the highest-rated vice presidential debate in cable news history according to audience numbers from Nielsen Media Research.

The mammoth audience also was the most-watched debate coverage in the entire television realm during its airtime, besting broadcast networks ABC, NBC, CBS and all rival cable news networks, including CNN and MSNBC. Fox News also did well in pre-debate coverage on Tuesday.

Prior to the debate coverage, “Tucker Carlson Tonight” garnered 6.2 million viewers, while “Hannity” later on delivered 5.1 million viewers and a postdebate special edition of “The Ingraham Angle” drew 3 million. Things were also very busy online.

“Fox News Digital experienced a record night of vice presidential debate engagement across all key performance indicators, notching triple digit increases in every category,” the network said.

Compared to the vice presidential debate in 2016, video views saw a 145% rise, and page views were up 111%, according to Adobe Analytics and Apple News. Time spent in minutes was up 114% — more than double the vice presidential debate four years ago.

POLL DU JOUR

• 40% of U.S. adults plan to “vote by mail” on Election Day; 23% of Republicans, 36% of independents and 56% of Democrats agree.

• 33% overall plan to “vote in person” on Election Day; 57% of Republicans, 32% of independents and 18% of Democrats agree.

• 18% plan to vote “in person before the election”; 17% of Republicans, 18% of independents and 20% of Democrats agree.

• 8% overall say they will not vote this year; 4% of Republicans, 14% of independents and 7% of Democrats agree.

Source: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted Oct. 4-6.

