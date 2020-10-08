Joe Biden’s campaign is trying to turn flies into campaign gold.

The 2020 presidential hopeful used a fly’s pit stop on Vice President Mike Pence’s head during Wednesday’s debate in Salt Lake City as a springboard for donations.

“Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly,” Mr. Biden tweeted with a link to the Act Blue home page.

“We’re in a battle for the soul of this nation,” the page reads. “Who we are, what we stand for, and who we want to be — it’s all at stake.”

“Swats away flies and lies. Get yours today,” the official “Team Joe” Twitter account added in the wake of Sen. Kamala Harris’ performance.

The “fly” moment in question came over an hour into the debate while Mr. Pence rejected the idea that America is systemically racist.

“As Joe Biden said, that he believes that law enforcement has an implicit bias against minorities, is a great insult to the men and women who serve in law enforcement,” Mr. Pence said while ignoring the insect. “I want everyone to know, who puts on the uniform of law enforcement every day, that President Trump and I stand with you. It is remarkable that Senator Tim Scott tried to pass a police reform bill, brought together a group of Republicans and Democrats — Senator Harris, you got up and walked out of the room. … We don’t have to choose between supporting law enforcement, providing public safety, and supporting our African American neighbors and all other minorities.”

Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly. https://t.co/CqHAId0j8t pic.twitter.com/NbkPl0a8HV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 8, 2020

