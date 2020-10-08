Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday abruptly postponed a trip to Indiana on Friday in which he planned to join Second Lady Karen Pence in casting their ballots early.

His office did not give an immediate reason but suggested there was no cause for alarm and that his trip to Indianapolis would be rescheduled.

“Nobody’s sick. There’s no positive tests. The VP is planning on traveling on Saturday and Monday,” spokesman Devin O’Malley said as he traveled with Mr. Pence out West. “We’ll have more information on the vice president’s schedule next week soon.”

The scheduling change comes as President Trump recovers from the coronavirus.

The president says he feels great and is on the mend. He’s tried to show he is firmly in command, even working out of the Oval Office at midweek.

