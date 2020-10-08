HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi jailer is in custody after authorities accused him of having sex with female inmates.

Richard Williams, a correctional officer at the Forrest County Jail, faces four counts of unlawful sexual activity with an offender and attempted sexual battery, the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office said.

Williams was arrested after allegations were made that he was using his “position of power and control” to engage in sexual contact with inmates, WDAM-TV reported.

The sheriff’s office said the decision to charge Williams was made after speaking with witnesses and victims and reviewing surveillance video.

“These actions are unacceptable for any employee of the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office and a full investigation has been launched to determine the scope of Williams’s actions and what measures the Correctional Facility can take to prevent future offenses of this nature,” the sheriff’s office said.

Williams was fired and is being held on $250,000 bond at the jail in Lamar County. It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

