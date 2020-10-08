Seventy percent of likely U.S. voters answered in the affirmative when asked if they believe democracy is in danger in next month’s presidential election, recent Fox News polling showed Wednesday.

The poll, conducted Oct. 3-6, found that only around a quarter of 1,012 likely voters surveyed — 24% — said they do not believe democracy is in danger this election and 6% said they were unsure.

Conducted roughly one month before voting ends on Election Day, Nov. 3, the polling shows a majority of both Republicans and Democrats alike believe the country’s system of government is at stake.

“Do you believe our democracy is in danger in this year’s presidential election,” respondents were asked, “or don’t you feel that way?”

Among respondents identified as Republican, 62% answered “Yes, in danger,” the polling showed; Among those identified as Democrats, over three-quarters — 78% — responded affirmatively, meanwhile.

Republican incumbent President Trump is running for reelection against Democratic challenge Joseph R. Biden in next month’s race. Senate and House of Representative seats are up for grabs as well.

Mr. Biden is leading Mr. Trump by 10 percentage points, according to the latest Fox News polling released Wednesday. The poll data has a sampling error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.