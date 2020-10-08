House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that House Democrats will have an event this week to discuss the 25th Amendment after she questioned President Trump’s health.

“Come here tomorrow. We’re going to be talking about the 25th Amendment,” Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat, told reporters.

When pressed if that meant she was thinking about invoking the 25th Amendment, Mrs. Pelosi said it will be discussed tomorrow. The speaker didn’t provide details, but she went back to question the timeline of the president’s diagnosis.

The 25th Amendment provides for the transfer of presidential power in the case of removal from office, death or disability.

Mrs. Pelosi said the president has not been nearly transparent enough about his coronavirus diagnosis.

“We pray for his health, his recovery, his family — 34 people in the White House infected by this and still not an acceptance of what needs to be done?” she said. “I think the public needs to know the health condition of the president … when was his last negative test?”

Earlier in the week, she also suggested Mr. Trump’s decision to call off coronavirus relief negotiations was impacted by his own diagnosis as well as any potential medications he’s taking.

