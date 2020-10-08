President Trump has responded “extremely well” to treatment for the coronavirus and should be able to return to “public engagements” by Saturday if everything continues on its trajectory, his doctor said Thursday.

Dr. Sean P. Conley said Mr. Trump’s heart rate is 69 beats per minute and his blood pressure, heart rate and oxygen rate remain normal.

“Saturday will be day 10 since Thursday’s diagnosis, and based on the trajectory of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting, I fully anticipate the president’s safe return to public engagements at that time,” he wrote in a memo.

Mr. Trump tested positive for the coronavirus a week ago, on Oct. 1. He spent three days in the hospital and required supplemental oxygen twice before returning to the White House residence on Monday.

