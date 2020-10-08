President Trump said Thursday he won’t participate in a virtual debate, shortly after the panel overseeing the presidential debates announced plans for the Oct. 15 debate to take place virtually as Mr. Trump recovers from COVID-19.

“I’m not going to waste my time on a virtual debate,” Mr. Trump said on Fox Business Network. “That’s not what debating is all about.”

The Commission on Presidential Debates had made the announcement just minutes earlier on Thursday. The second presidential debate was to take place on Oct. 15.

Mr. Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden would have been set to participate virtually from separate locations, while the moderator and participants for the town hall-style debate would be in Miami.

The commission said they made the move “in order to protect the health and safety of all involved” with the debate.

Mr. Trump was discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday after spending several days there following his positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

“I feel perfect now,” the president said Thursday.

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said they’re planning to hold a rally instead.

Mr. Biden’s team signaled that they would accept the new format.

The former vice president “looks forward to speaking directly to the American people” and comparing his plans with Mr. Trump’s “failed leadership” on the coronavirus, said Biden campaign communications director Kate Bedingfield.

Mr. Trump disclosed on Friday that he tested positive for the coronavirus, just days after he and Mr. Biden squared off in the first debate in Cleveland on Sept. 29.

Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala D. Harris participated in the first and only vice presidential debate on Wednesday in Utah, though they were separated by plexiglass partitions while on stage.

