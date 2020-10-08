President Trump said Thursday Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has done “a terrible job” responding to the coronavirus threat just hours after she accused him of being “complicit” in stoking extremist groups, like the militia accused of plotting to kidnap and kill her.

Mr. Trump in a series of tweets that Ms. Whitmer, a Democrat, should be grateful federal authorities busted up the alleged plot.

“My Justice Department and federal law enforcement announced today that they foiled a dangerous plot against the Governor of Michigan,” he tweeted “Rather than say thank you, she calls me a White Supremacist — while Biden and Democrats refuse to condemn Antifa, anarchists, looters and mobs that burn down Democrat run cities.”

Governor Whitmer of Michigan has done a terrible job. She locked down her state for everyone, except her husband’s boating activities. The Federal Government provided tremendous help to the Great People of Michigan. My Justice Department and Federal Law Enforcement announced… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2020

“I do not tolerate ANY extreme violence,” the president continued. “Defending ALL Americans, even those who oppose and attack me, is what I will always do as your President! Governor Whitmer — open up your state, open up your schools, and open up your churches.”

Earlier Thursday Ms. Whitmer said the president’s refusal to denounce extremist groups during the first presidential debate was a “rallying cry” to militia movements. Her comments came after the FBI and local authorities arrested 13 militia members they say planed to kill her and overthrow the state government.

“Just last week, the president of the United States stood before the American people and refused to condemn white supremacist and hate groups like these two Michigan militia groups,” Ms. Whitmer said.

“Hate groups heard the president’s words not as a rebuke, but as a rallying cry, as a call to action. When our leaders speak, their words matter. They carry weight. When our leaders meet with, encourage or fraternize with domestic terrorists, they legitimize their actions and they are complicit,” she continued.

The militia members were angry with Ms. Whitmer over her onerous coronavirus restrictions, according to court documents.

