White House reporters were encouraged to avoid going near the executive residence Wednesday in light of President Trump and multiple members of his administration testing positive for COVID-19.

The White House Correspondents Association, an organization comprised of journalists covering the president, warned its members against working in or around his residence because of the outbreak.

In a statement, the WHCA’s executive board said they “strongly encourage all journalists to avoid working from the White House grounds entirely if it can be avoided.”

The WHCA board also said any journalists who have been at the White House since Sept. 26 should be tested for COVID-19, the contagious respiratory disease caused by the incurable novel coronavirus.

Mr. Trump and several allies and administration officials have recently tested positive for COVID-19, as well as three White House reporters and multiple staffers in the White House press office.

It “would be foolish of us to assume that the situation at the White House or on the campaign trail will improve dramatically over the coming four weeks,” the WHCA board said in a statement.

