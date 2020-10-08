MARION, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina woman was accused of throwing gasoline on another woman and trying to set a shed she was hiding in on fire, a sheriff’s office said.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Tiffany Danielle Keffer, 22, of Nebo is charged with attempted first-degree arson and simple assault.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responding to a dispute between several people on Sept, 26 learned that the victim reported that Keffer hit her and threw gasoline on her. The victim said she and a man fled into a shed that Keffer then tried to set on fire. There was no word on whether the two people who hid in the shed were hurt.

Keffer is jailed on a $50,500 bond and was appointed a public defender who couldn’t be reached immediately for comment on Thursday.

